Former CBI JD Lakshmi Narayana floats new party in Andhra Pradesh

Ahead of Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Lok Sabha polls, former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshmi Narayana on Friday, December 22, floated a new political party on the plank of fighting for special category status in the state. At an event in Vijayawada, he announced the launch of the Jai Bharat National Party (JBNP). He said that the main reason for high unemployment is the state not getting special category status.

Alleging that the YSRCP, the TDP, and the Jana Sena have all sidelined the issue of special category status, he said the JBNP will bring the issue to mainstream discussion. Lakshmi Narayana recalled that special category status to Andhra Pradesh was promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 and said all parties failed to achieve this despite making tall claims.

He said the state lost three opportunities to demand the Union government to accord special category status. The former IPS officer said his party will bring a change in the politics. "At a time when politics is considered as betraying people, Jai Bharat Party has been born to show that politics means bringing good governance," he said.