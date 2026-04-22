Former Andhra Pradesh CM Nadendla Bhaskara Rao passes away

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Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nadendla Bhaskara Rao passed away on the morning of Wednesday, April 22, at the age of 90. He had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad.

Bhaskara Rao is well known for playing a key role in the formation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by party founder NT Rama Rao (NTR). Following the party’s success in the 1983 elections, he became the state’s finance minister.

Bhaskara Rao briefly served as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1984 for 31 days, from August 16 to September 16. His tenure came during the political episode known as the ‘August Crisis’, when he assumed office with Congress’ support while NTR was in the United States for heart surgery. However, following a widespread “Save Democracy” movement, NTR returned and was reinstated.

Bhaskara Rao studied law at Osmania University before beginning his career as a lawyer. He entered politics and was elected as an MLA from Vijayawada East in 1978 on a Congress ticket. He later served as a minister under Chief Ministers Marri Chenna Reddy and T Anjaiah before switching his allegiance to the TDP under NTR’s leadership.Following the August crisis, Bhaskara Rao rejoined the Congress and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Khammam in 1998. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 in the presence of Amit Shah. He is survived by his son Nadendla Manohar, a senior leader in Andhra Pradesh.

His mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, for the public to pay their last respects. The last rites are scheduled to be held at the Hindu crematorium in Punjagutta.

Condolences poured in from several leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and former Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy, who remembered his long political career and contributions to public life.