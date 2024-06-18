Former Andhra CM Jagan Reddy calls for paper ballots over EVM

Casting doubts over the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, June 18, said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should adopt paper ballots.

The president of YSR Congress party who recently suffered a drubbing in the state Assembly elections, wrote, “Just as justice should not only be served, but should also appear to have been served, so should democracy not only prevail but must appear to be prevalent undoubtedly. In electoral practices across the world, in almost every advanced democracy, paper ballots are used, not EVMs. We too must move towards the same in upholding the true spirit of our democracy.”

In the recent Assembly elections, Jagan’s party suffered a major setback. The party which won with a huge mandate of 151 seats in 2019, could secure only 11 seats and was unable to retain power. The results have led to allegations of EVM manipulation by supporters of YSRCP. In the wake of this, Jagan also echoed a similar sentiment and demanded that the elections should be held with paper ballots instead.