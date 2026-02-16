‘Food Jihad’ row at Medaram: NDA allies counter attempt to stoke communal tensions

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Support is pouring in for the Muslim vendors from Kurnool who were harassed by a right-wing YouTube channel for selling home-made kova buns at the Medaram tribal fair in Telangana, with the channel making claims of “food jihad”.

The channel claimed that the ingredients were substandard and that the buns were being deliberately sold at a ‘Hindu’ fair. Amid widespread solidarity, NDA allies — the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) — have also extended their support, effectively shutting down attempts by right-wing groups to fuel communal tensions against the Muslim community in the Telugu states.

In the backdrop of the ‘Hindu Dharma Rakshana’ conclave organised last month in Hyderabad’s Balapur by an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which called for driving out Rohingya refugees, Tejaswi News — a right-wing YouTube channel — carried out a campaign targeting Muslim food vendors at Medaram. Its content repeatedly used the term “food jihad”, a narrative promoted by sections of the Hindu right wing that falsely alleges Muslims deliberately contaminate food sold to Hindus.

In the videos, YouTuber Balu Balaji is seen questioning the Muslim vendors in a hostile manner, asking why the kova buns they were selling did not have a manufacturing date, questioning the “suspiciously” low priced bun of Rs 10 per piece, and alleging that they were selling adulterated food.

To prove that the buns were not contaminated, one of the vendors, Sheikh Shah Vali, was coerced into eating one on camera, which he obliged. Days later, a clip of the harassment went viral, leading to widespread condemnation of the YouTube channel and its anchor. Following the incident, vendors Javed and Vali returned to their hometown in Andhra Pradesh. Villagers rallied in support of them, and videos highlighting how their livelihood had been affected by the harassment drew further solidarity, with many offering monetary support to compensate for their losses.

Joining them, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education and Information Technology Nara Lokesh voiced his support for Vali on Sunday, February 15. He said, “I am deeply sorry that you had to endure this. Such divisive and communal behaviour has no place in our Telugu society, which has always stood for harmony, mutual respect, and brotherhood. I will meet you soon and look forward to tasting your famous khoya bun! We stand together.”

Naga Babu, a leader of the Jana Sena Party and brother of party chief Pawan Kalyan, also met Vali and provided financial assistance of Rs 25,000.

“I request that this incident should not be viewed from a religious angle,” he said, adding, “It is not a good development to create fear and panic towards an ordinary citizen who is selling kova to support his family. After this incident, many small traders are feeling anxious.” He suggested that if there were concerns about adulteration, people should approach food safety officials instead of harassing vendors.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kondapalli Srinivas also expressed support for Vali.

“Every hardworking individual deserves dignity and respect while earning their livelihood. Our Telugu society has always been rooted in harmony, empathy, and togetherness, and it is our shared responsibility to protect these values,” he said.

“Food safety and public awareness are important, but they must be approached with responsibility and sensitivity. Humanity is greater than religion, and compassion must guide our actions,” the minister added.

Earlier, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemned the alleged harassment of Muslim vendors by certain YouTubers at the Medaram Jatara.

Owaisi sought immediate and stringent action against those responsible, stating that such acts of intimidation and communal targeting are unacceptable and must be dealt with firmly under the law.

With IANS inputs