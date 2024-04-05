First Telugu news anchor on Doordarshan Shanti Swaroop passes away

Shanti Swaroop, the first face of Telugu news on Doordarshan, passed away on the morning of Friday, April 5, in Hyderabad. He was 70. The veteran news reader was reportedly admitted to Yashoda Hospital for a heart ailment two days ago, and passed away while undergoing treatment.

Shanti Swaroop first started reading Telugu news on Doordarshan on November 14, 1983, and was a widely recognised face among Telugu viewers. He continued to work at Doordarshan for nearly three decades till his retirement in 2011. Prior to working at Doordarshan, in the early 1970s, he worked in the news division of All India Radio in Hyderabad for a year as a newsreel assistant. He is survived by his two daughters.

The Chief Ministers of both Telugu states offered their condolences. Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy condoled the passing of Shanti Swaroop. “As the first generation news reader, Shanti Swaroop became a household name for Telugu people,” a statement from CM Revanth’s office said. “The Chief Minister remembers the services rendered by the news reader to the Telugu media. CM Revanth prays for the departed soul to rest in peace. The CM conveys his condolences to the bereaved family members,” the statement said.