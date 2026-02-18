Fireworks, cheers in AP’s Madanapalle after accused in child’s rape and murder found dead

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Celebrations broke out in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district after a man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a seven-year-old girl was found dead. At Madanapalle city, Anamayya district headquarters, several burst fireworks and cheered his death.

The prime accused, Kulavardhan (27), who had been absconding for the past 24 hours, was found dead in a water tank in Kanasanivaripalle village, where he allegedly assaulted the child. Her body was found on February 17 close to the accused’s residence. Kanasanivaripalle is half an hour away from Madanapalle city.

The accused, who worked in Neerugattuvaripalle’s powerloom sector, is believed to have gone into hiding after committing the crime on the night of February 16.