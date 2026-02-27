Fifteen people affected by milk adulteration in Andhra still in hospitals

Fifteen people affected by milk adulteration in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry remained under treatment, officials said on Thursday, February 26.

The milk adulteration claimed five lives and left 15 others ill, who are under treatment at six hospitals.

One of those undergoing treatment is on ventilator, six on dialysis and eight on ventilator-dialysis.

The government on Thursday revealed details of the incident, which triggered an uproar. An official note also mentions about the measures taken by various departments.

Officials said situation is currently under control. Senior Officials, including Commissioner Health, Director Food Safety, have been deputed to monitor the situation.

Further action will be taken based on laboratory confirmation and investigation findings, officials said.

The first patient was admitted on February 16. A total of 20 people were admitted till February 24. Of them, five have died.

The deceased include a six-year-old boy. Three of the deceased were in their 70s.

On February 22, the District Medical and Health Officer (DM and HO), East Godavari received intimation from KIMS Hospital, regarding multiple admissions of elderly persons presenting with anuria (absence of urine output), vomiting, abdominal pain, acute renal dysfunction requiring dialysis

Clinical findings indicated acute renal failure with elevated blood urea and serum creatinine levels, suggestive of toxic exposure.

Preliminary epidemiological investigation indicated strong connection to milk consumption as the probable source of exposure.

Authorities found that milk was supplied to 106 families from Varalakshmi Milk Dairy, Narasapuram Village, Korukonda Mandal

Milk supply from this dairy has been immediately stopped. A household survey was conducted on February 25.

Nine medical teams were deployed to cover 110 families. A total f 307 people were covered. Six houses were found locked during survey. They families contacted over phone and none of them were found to have any symptoms.

Blood samples were collected from 315 people for testing. Only two of them were found to have elevated results. However, this was not connected to milk adulteration.

According to officials, Rapid Response Teams were constituted comprising district surveillance officer, general medicine specialists, microbiologist, pediatrician, forensic, epidemiologists and nephrologists

Fourteen field surveillance teams were deployed which visited 679 houses visited and screened 957 families.

The authorities collected 12 blood and three urine samples were collected and sent to Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati for GCMS for evidence of nephron toxins.

Food Safety Officer inspected Varalakshmi Milk Dairy, Narasapuram Village, Korukonda Mandal from where the milk was supplied. Surveillance samples of milk (500 ml each), paneer, ghee, drinking water and vinegar, one enforcement sample of milk collected.

Sample collection of milk and curd also done from affected houses. Surveillance sample of paneer, ghee, drinking water, vinegar and milk were sent to JNTU, Kakinada

Samples of milk and curd from affected houses, one surveillance and enforcement sample of milk from the Narasapuram dairy were sent to VIMTA Lab, Hyderabad

Testing was done for microbial analysis, physio-chemical analysis and detection of toxic adulterants.

Police registered a criminal case at under Section 194 BNSS and Section 174 Cr.P.C on a complaint given by son of a deceased.

Suspected milk vendor, Addala Ganeswararao, 33, resident of Narasapuram Village, was identified and taken into police custody.

Police had been conducting an investigation to identify milk suppliers, the distribution network, and affected consumers.

A team consisting of four veterinary doctors are investigating the case. It collected 41 milk samples.

Samples of concentrate feed, water, dry and green fodder fed to the animals have collected for analysis of Proximate principles and toxicology analysis.

Samples sent to VBRI (Veterinary Biological Research Institute), Vijayawada.