Fact Check: Andhra priest did not die trying to ‘fly’; old video shared with false claims

The archived post can be found here.

Claim: The video shows a priest in Andhra Pradesh who claimed to possess divine powers and could fly, but died after jumping from a mountain.

Fact: The video does not show a priest in Andhra Pradesh who claimed to possess divine powers or to be able to fly. It shows the accidental death of Appa Papayya, a priest who slipped and fell while performing a customary ritual at Gampa Mallaiah Swamy Hill in Anantapur district in August 2021. Media reports, the police statement, and the FIR all describe the incident as an accidental fall and make no mention of Papayya claiming to possess divine powers or attempting to fly. Hence, the claim made in the post is Misleading.

A reverse image search of keyframes from the viral video led us to multiple media reports (here, here, and here) published in August 2021 featuring the same visuals. According to these reports, the incident occurred at Gampa Mallaiah Swamy Hill in Singanamala village, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, where 49-year-old priest Appa Papayya was performing a special ritual during the Shravan month. Holding a bell in one hand and an aarti plate in the other, he was standing on top of a narrow, oil-soaked hill and performing a traditional dance to appease the deity when he appeared to lose his footing. A close examination of the video also shows that his leg slips, causing him to lose his balance before he falls into the deep ravine, resulting in his death. Locals said Papayya performed the same ritual four times every year during Shravan and that his grandfather had also died at the same location while performing a similar ritual several years earlier. The reports describe the incident as a tragic accident and make no mention of Papayya claiming to possess divine powers or being able to fly.