Eye on Amaravati, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu courts World Bank again

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with a delegation from the World Bank on Monday, August 12, to discuss the development of Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. The four-member World Bank team, which has been touring Amaravati for the past three days, held discussions with Naidu and key officials to review the progress of various projects.

The delegation's visit included inspections of incomplete projects in Amaravati, such as roads, the Kondaveeti Vagu pump lift, and the premises of educational institutions like Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Amaravati, Sri Ramaswamy Memorial (SRM), Amaravati and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri.

The World Bank team held multiple rounds of discussions with officials from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and was shown the developments in the Amaravati project over the past few days.

This is not the first time Naidu has engaged with the World Bank for the development of Amaravati. After the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh in 2014, Naidu brought the World Bank on board to assist in the construction of Amaravati. The World Bank agreed to lend USD 300 million for the infrastructural and institutional development of the city.

However, the agreement was halted following several complaints from farmers and some non-governmental organisations on issues of land borrowing environmental hazards. Eventually, the project was suspended in 2019 after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as Chief Minister. In a statement, the World Bank said it had been informed about the Government of India withdrawing its request to finance the project.

After coming to power in 2019, Jagan ordered an investigation alleging corruption and illegal trading in the land acquisition process for Amaravati. He accused Naidu and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) party members of benefiting from the project at the expense of farmers and local residents.

