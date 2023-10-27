‘Extremists planning to assassinate me’: Chandrababu Naidu seeks Z+ security

TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has submitted a letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada regarding concerns about security lapses in the prison where he is currently incarcerated. He has requested enhanced security measures for himself and the vicinity of the prison, seeking Z+ category security.
Naidu alleged various security breaches, including unauthorised capturing of videos and photos during his entry into the prison complex and the presence of drones over the jail premises on two occasions. He said that despite his Z plus category security status, the incidents were compromising his safety.
Naidu was arrested on September 9, on charges of misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, causing a financial loss of more than Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer. He is presently lodged at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.
Naidu claimed that the leaked footage originated from the police themselves and was widely circulated on social media platforms by the ruling party, allegedly with malicious intent to tarnish his reputation and image. He also alleged that a remand prisoner, incarcerated on a narcotics charge from S Kota, was freely moving within the jail with a pen camera, capturing images of the prisoners.
"It came to my notice that one anonymous letter was received by the Superintendent of Police (SP), East Godavari and the jail authorities in which it was written that some left-wing extremists are planning to assassinate me and crores of rupees were changed hands to execute that assassination bid. The police authorities till now did not make any attempt to enquire about the veracity of the said letter nor have taken steps to avert any unforeseen incident,'' Naidu said.
The former Chief Minister accused unidentified individuals of using drones to track his movements in jail, purportedly at the behest of those in power. He observed that one drone came close to the open jail where some prisoners were located. “Despite this alarming incident, the local police have not taken any step till now to unearth the truth or to pin the mastermind behind the said incident. This incident blatantly exposes the naked truth that jail authorities are helpless,” he said. Naidu reported another instance where a drone flew over the main prison gate on October 6, capturing images of his visiting family members and said that the incident didn’t just pose a security risk to him but to his family as well.
Naidu also recounted various incidents, including the Angallu violence, where he believed his security had been compromised. Despite lodging complaints about the unruly activities of ruling party leaders and their supporters with the police, he said that no action had been taken against any of them so far.