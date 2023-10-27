‘Extremists planning to assassinate me’: Chandrababu Naidu seeks Z+ security

Naidu was arrested on September 9, on charges of misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, causing a financial loss of more than Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer. He is presently lodged at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

Naidu claimed that the leaked footage originated from the police themselves and was widely circulated on social media platforms by the ruling party, allegedly with malicious intent to tarnish his reputation and image. He also alleged that a remand prisoner, incarcerated on a narcotics charge from S Kota, was freely moving within the jail with a pen camera, capturing images of the prisoners.

"It came to my notice that one anonymous letter was received by the Superintendent of Police (SP), East Godavari and the jail authorities in which it was written that some left-wing extremists are planning to assassinate me and crores of rupees were changed hands to execute that assassination bid. The police authorities till now did not make any attempt to enquire about the veracity of the said letter nor have taken steps to avert any unforeseen incident,'' Naidu said.