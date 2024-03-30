Ex-YSRCP MP named in Delhi excise policy case gets TDP ticket for Lok Sabha polls

Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, who was named in the Delhi excise policy case, has been named as one of the Lok Sabha candidates to contest on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket. The announcement was made on Friday, March 29, a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave statements before a Delhi court in connection with the case.

The TDP recently rejoined the BJP-led NDA, and is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh in an alliance with BJP and Jana Sena Party.

Sreenivasulu Reddy, who was elected from the Ongole Lok Sabha seat on a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ticket in 2019, has been fielded from the same constituency. He quit the ruling YSRCP and joined the TDP last month after he was denied a ticket for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Sreenivasulu and his son Raghava Magunta Reddy were named in the Delhi excise policy case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED alleged that the father-son duo, who own Balaji Distilleries, are part of the ‘South Group’, whose members allegedly received undue benefits under the Delhi excise policy in exchange for kickbacks paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).