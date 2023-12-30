Ex-YSRCP MLA says he may join YS Sharmila amid rumours of YSRTP-Congress merger

Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who recently resigned as an MLA representing Mangalagiri and also from the ruling party YSRCP, said on Saturday, December 30, that his political future is tied to YS Sharmila, sister of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Ramakrishna Reddy, who was elected from Mangalagiri constituency in 2019, said that his political journey will be with Sharmila.

His statement came amid rumours that Sharmila may merge her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress and campaign before the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. Stating that he remained a follower of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy (Jagan and Sharmila’s father), Ramakrishna Reddy said he couldn’t leave the family.

He is the first MLA in Andhra Pradesh to come out in support of Sharmila amid rumours that she may merge YSRTP with the Congress and play an active role in Andhra Pradesh politics. Sharmila, who founded the YSRTP in 2021, stayed away from recently held Assembly elections in Telangana, saying she wanted to avoid division of anti-incumbency votes.