Eight dead in Andhra train collision, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

The death toll after a passenger train collision in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on the night of Sunday, October 29 rose to eight with over 40 others injured. The accident occurred when a passenger train overshot a signal and collided with another passenger train, resulting in the derailment of at least two coaches. The incident took place between Alamanda and Kantakapalli in the Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa railway section of the Waltair division of the East Coast Railway zone. The trains involved were the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger and the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special.

Two coaches from the rear of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the loco of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger were derailed. The collision was attributed to the overshooting of a signal by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, likely due to human error. The accident occurred during the night which complicated rescue efforts. Ambulances couldn’t reach the site, so rescue workers had to carry the injured to waiting ambulances. All the injured are from Andhra Pradesh and were transported to hospitals in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.