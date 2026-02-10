ED begins money laundering probe in Tirupati laddu case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case in the Tirupati laddu adulteration case to probe allegations of money laundering on Tuesday, February 10. The Central agency registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED launched the investigation based on the charge sheets filed by the CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case. There are allegations of hawala-based transactions by the accused. The private dairy firms and intermediaries allegedly paid bribes through hawala channels to some officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to influence ghee tenders and quality clearances.

The ED will investigate the money trail and the role of the hawala network in the entire case.

The SIT filed the charge sheet in a court in Nellore district on January 23, 2026. It reportedly names 36 accused, including directors of dairy companies. The allegation is that shell companies were used for financial transactions amounting to Rs 250 crore.