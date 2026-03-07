ED attaches properties worth Rs 441 crore in Andhra liquor scam case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Hyderabad wing of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 441.63 crore belonging to Kessireddy Rajasekhara Reddy, his family members and others in connection with the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case. Rajasekhar worked as the Information Technology (IT) advisor to former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The properties belonging to Rajasekhara Reddy, Booneti Chanakya, Donthireddy Vasudeva Reddy and their family members and relatives have been attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The central agency said in a statement on Friday, March 6, that the attached properties are in the form of bank balances, fixed deposits, land parcels and other immovable assets.

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the Andhra Pradesh CID based on a complaint given by Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary. The complaint alleged a loss to the government exchequer to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore.