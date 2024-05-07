ECI appoints new DGP in Andhra after complaints of bias against old officer

The Election Commission of India has appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the new Director General of Police in Andhra Pradesh after former DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy was transferred over alleged bias in favour of the state government. The appointment comes after the YSRCP government was directed by EC to nominate three eligible officers in DG-rank by May 6, Monday.

On May 5, Andhra Pradesh DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy was transferred with immediate effect following a complaint by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena party. The poll panel directed that he should not be assigned any election related work until the completion of the elections. Andhra Pradesh will be going for a simultaneous state and Parliamentary election on May 13. The EC has also transferred Anantapur range Deputy Inspector General (IGP) RN Ammi Reddy.

EC sources told Times of India that four senior officers in the Andhra Pradesh government were allegedly aiding the electoral campaign for YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. According to reports, P Sitaramanjaneyulu DGP (Intelligence), one of these four officers, was transferred on April 23.