DNA tests to identify bodies of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident victims

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Three of the eight workers who died in the accident at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh have been identified, while DNA tests will be conducted to identify the remaining bodies, officials said on Tuesday.

Bodies of Bhanu Kumar, Ramana and Appala Raju have been identified at King George Hospital (KGH). Authorities were making arrangements to transport the mortal remains of these workers to their respective hometowns.

Bodies of all eight deceased were brought to the KGH mortuary. As most of the bodies were charred beyond recognition, Hospital Superintendent Dr Vani said that DNA tests will be conducted to identify the deceased.

She said DNA samples will be collected and sent to a laboratory in Vijayawada.

Eight persons were killed and six others injured after a ladle carrying molten steel exploded at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday.

The accident occurred when a large quantity of molten steel leaked following the explosion of the ladle carrying steel at a very high temperature.

According to officials, molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,500 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, state ministers Nara Lokesh and Anitha consoled the families of the victims at KGH. They assured all support to the families.

The state ministers were accompanied by Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, MP Bharat and others.

State Labour Minister Vasamshetti Subhash called on the injured at KIMS Icon Hospital.

Earlier, Union Minister for Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy visited the accident site at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He also visited the hospital to console the families of the deceased and called on the injured.

The Central minister described the accident as extremely tragic and announced Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased and an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each injured.

Kumaraswamy interacted with the affected family members, enquired about their well-being, and assured them of all possible support.

He directed the authorities to ensure the best medical care for the injured. “In this difficult hour, we stand firmly with the affected families. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those undergoing treatment,” he said.

He also assured assistance for employment to eligible members of the families of the deceased workers and education of the children of the deceased. The entire medical expenses of the injured will be borne by the factory.

The Central minister ordered an independent investigation to find out the exact cause of the incident. He was accompanied by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, Home Minister Anitha, TDP State President Palla Srinivasa and MP Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured through the PM National Relief Fund.