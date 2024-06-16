Discontinued by YSRCP, TDP relaunches Anna Canteens in Andhra

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has relaunched Anna Canteen in Andhra Pradesh after the scheme was stopped by the previous YSRCP government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP MLA B Umamaheswara Rao inaugurated the canteen on Sunday, June 16 in Vijayawada.

Reopening of Anna Canteens, which offer meals throughout the day at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 5, was a poll promise made by the TDP. The programme was initially launched in June 2018 and quickly garnered widespread popularity. Each canteen served between 5,000 to 10,000 meals daily and 181 canteens were opened by the end of the year.

The Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of the GVMC was instructed to assess the condition of the existing Anna Canteen buildings and submit a detailed report. The state government has mandated the reopening of all canteens within 100 days.

Many of the existing buildings that housed the canteens are in disrepair, with their equipment stolen, while others are being used as Ward Secretariats. The corporation plans to relocate the Secretariats to new buildings and make the old canteen facilities available once again. Cleaning efforts commenced on June 13.