Demolition of structures at former AP CM Jagan’s residence: GHMC official transferred

Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zonal Commissioner for Khairatabad, was transferred on Sunday, June 16 following the demolition of ‘illegal’ structures in front of the residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A day ago GHMC officials, under Rao's jurisdiction, demolished structures allegedly built without proper authorisation. These structures, reportedly erected for security purposes, were taken down on Saturday, June 15, in the presence of a police force. Rao was allegedly transferred for demolishing these structures without prior approval from higher authorities.

The transfer order, issued by Incharge GHMC Commissioner K Amrapali, instructed Rao to report to the General Administration Department immediately.

The demolished structures included four sheds used to accommodate security personnel and officials from I-PAC, a political consultancy firm. The GHMC had reportedly received complaints that the sheds were obstructing the road and causing inconvenience to the public.