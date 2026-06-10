Death toll in Vizag Steel Plant accident rises to 9

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The death toll in Monday’s accident at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant rose to nine as an injured worker succumbed on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A contract worker named Pydiraju succumbed to his injuries at Seven Hills Hospital.

Eight persons were killed and six others injured after a ladle carrying molten steel exploded at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday.

The accident occurred when a large quantity of molten steel leaked following the explosion of the ladle, which was carrying steel at a very high temperature, of about 1,500 degrees Celsius, officials said.

A video message of Pydiraju, recorded while he was being shifted to the hospital, went viral on social media. Scared that he might not survive, he left instructions for his elder son Varma, to look after his mother and ensure his younger brother continued his education.

Five injured workers are undergoing treatment at two hospitals.

After visiting the accident site on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the family of every worker who lost their lives in the accident, along with a job in the plant to one of the family members. He also announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the workers who are seriously injured and receiving treatment in the ICU.

Pawan Kalyan also revealed that Rs 1.72 crore will be provided to the permanent employees under retirement benefits, and Rs 45.75 lakh to contract employees, and that the plant management will fully bear all expenses for the treatment of the injured.

The Deputy CM stated that the education of the children of the deceased workers will continue. Until the age of retirement for the deceased employees, their family members can continue to stay free of cost in the steel plant quarters. The affected families currently living in rented houses outside the steel plant township will also be allotted quarters inside the township, if they wish to move into plant quarters.

He stated that a three-member committee from Bokaro Steel Plant will conduct a full-scale inquiry into the accident, and further action will be taken based on the committee's report.