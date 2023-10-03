Dalit youth allegedly tortured by Vizag cops, SI and two constables suspended

A sub-inspector and two constables of Padmanabham police station in Visakhapatnam were suspended on Monday, October 2, for allegedly torturing a Dalit youth in custody. The victim, identified as Bandevarapu Papu (24) from Bandevarapu village in Padmanabham mandal, was summoned to the station over a complaint of theft. Papu and his friend Gali Yernibabu (24), both belonging to the Mala Scheduled Caste, were reportedly detained in a resting hall of the police station where the three policemen allegedly made casteist remarks and physically assaulted the two men. The cops also allegedly demanded bribes. Visakhapatnam city police said in a press note that as per preliminary inquiry, the accused police personnel were found to have fractured the victim’s leg in the name of ‘interrogation’.

According to reports, on September 29, the two young men admitted in front of their village elders that they had stolen a rooster belonging to one Indukuri Rajababu, who reportedly belongs to the dominant Raju caste. Rajababu filed a complaint at Padmanabham police station, following which sub-inspector R Malleswara Rao summoned Papu and Yernibabu for questioning on Sunday, October 1, around 10 pm. A First Information Report had not yet been registered in the alleged rooster theft.

Papu alleged that the constables Srinivasa Rao and K Satish demanded a Rs 5,000 bribe in order to settle the matter without registering a case. He also alleged that Srinivas Rao kicked his right leg, fracturing it. Papu’s brother reportedly told the police that Papu had suffered a fracture in the same leg nine months ago.

Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar said that the accused policemen have been charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocity) Act and an inquiry has been initiated. He said that preliminary investigation into the alleged custodial torture revealed that the accused police personnel broke Papu’s leg after summoning him for interrogation.

“A case under the SC/ST (POA) Act was registered against the SI along with the two constables. SI R Malleswara Rao and constables Srinivasa Rao and K Satish have been suspended with immediate effect,” Ravi Shankar said. Additionally, he warned that if police personnel engage in any illegal activity, abuse of authority, or negligence in the performance of their duties, strict action will be taken against them.

CH Vivekananda, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of AP’s Disha police (which deals with crimes against women), is probing the custodial torture case denied the allegations. Vivekananda told TNM that Papu’s injury was an old one, which happened in January. He denied reports alleging third degree torture and said, “An inquiry is underway. The doctors indicated that no injuries have been found. We are waiting for medical examination reports.”