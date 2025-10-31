Cyclone Montha causes Rs 5,265 crore loss to Andhra Pradesh

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Severe Cyclone Montha caused a loss of Rs 5,265 crore to Andhra Pradesh, according to initial estimates by the state government.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told a news conference on Thursday that the damages to roads belonging to Roads and Buildings Department alone was to the tune of Rs 2,079 crore.

The losses to agriculture sector is estimated at Rs 829 crore while power and water resources suffered a loss of Rs 207 crore.

The Chief Minister said that a report would be sent to the Union government after full assessment of the losses.

He claimed that the state government was able to minimise the damage caused by the cyclone with the help of technology and with preparation and advance planning.

"We assessed the cyclone situation based on satellite images. We assessed the intensity of rains and winds and issued warnings from time to time and took action," he said.

Stating all government departments worked in coordination, the Chief Minister claimed that the normalcy was restored to a large extend on the first day itself.

He said that after the cyclone crossed the coast near Antarvedi, the state received heavy rains.

"Cyclones and rains cannot be stopped, but with vigilance and early action, there is a possibility of reducing the loss of life and property. We were able to reduce the damage by using technology in all areas affected by the cyclone. We conducted reviews on the cyclone from time to time. We assessed where the flows would be large in the wake of heavy rains and gave advance warnings," the Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said the state government analysed the information through the data lake in real time and took quick decisions.

State Ministers monitored the situation at field level while Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha monitored from Real Time Governance Society to reducing the severity of the damages by the cyclone, he added.

He said that while the state government is using technology to ensure that people do not suffer, some people are posting fake posts.

It seems that they do not want to make things easier for the people, he remarked.

He praised government officials and local departments for their prompt and coordinated relief efforts.

Reviewing the relief operations, CM Naidu commended the dedication and efficiency displayed by staff at all levels.

"I am very happy. For the first time in my life, I've seen such prompt, enthusiastic, and committed work from everyone," the Chief Minister said.

He noted that despite heavy rains and widespread tree falls, road clearance and restoration work began immediately.

"Earlier, it used to take four to seven days to respond, but this time, roads were cleared quickly," Chief Minister Naidu remarked, crediting village secretariat staff and line departments for their "wonderful teamwork".

The Chief Minister also highlighted improvements in the management of relief camps, particularly for vulnerable groups.

"In previous years, I saw pregnant women suffer a lot during such situations. But this time, everything was handled perfectly, and no pregnant woman faced any inconvenience," he said.

CM Naidu lauded the seamless coordination among various departments, saying it ensured timely relief, restored connectivity, and minimised hardship for people in cyclone-affected regions.

He described the collective effort as a reflection of the administration's commitment to public service and disaster preparedness.