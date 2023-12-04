Cyclone Michaung set for landfall between Nellore & Machilipatnam in Andhra on Tuesday

Cyclone Michaung is predicted to intensify on Monday, December 4 and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. According to the forecast, Michaung is expected to continue moving parallel to the coast during the day on Monday and will likely get stronger in the evening.
A press note issued on Monday by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and (IMD) said Cyclone Michaung continues to move northwest through the southwest Bay of Bengal. Moving forward at 10 km/h, it will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday afternoon. The eye of the cyclone is situated approximately 90 km from Chennai, 170 km from Nellore, 300 km from Bapatla, and 320 km from Machilipatnam.
On Monday and Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several areas of coastal Andhra and Yanam. Many areas of Rayalaseema are expected to see heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall (above 204 mm) on Monday, according to IMD.
A similar alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been given for Telangana for Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Chennai received nearly 120 mm of rain between 8.30 am on Sunday and 3.30 am on Monday. Several areas in southern Andhra were also affected by the severe storm. Tirupati (476 mm), Kavali (425 mm), and Nellore (414 mm) experienced the most rainfall followed by Bapatla (129 mm), Ongole (166 mm), and Kurnool (157 mm).
Authorities have issued warnings to fishermen not to go out into the sea due to the cyclone and urged residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions.