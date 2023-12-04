Cyclone Michaung set for landfall between Nellore & Machilipatnam in Andhra on Tuesday

A press note issued on Monday by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Michaung continues to move northwest through the southwest Bay of Bengal. Moving forward at 10 km/h, it will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday afternoon. The eye of the cyclone is situated approximately 90 km from Chennai, 170 km from Nellore, 300 km from Bapatla, and 320 km from Machilipatnam.

On Monday and Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several areas of coastal Andhra and Yanam. Many areas of Rayalaseema are expected to see heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall (above 204 mm) on Monday, according to IMD.