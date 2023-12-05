Cyclone Michaung: IMD issues cyclonic storm alert in eight districts of Andhra Pradesh

In the wake of cyclone Michaung which is expected to make landfall near Bapatla coast on Tuesday, December 5, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with the collectors of these districts to discuss the preparations for the cyclonic storm. According to the Chief Minister Office, evacuation processes have been initiated and 9,5000 people have been accommodated in 211 relief camps set up across the eight affected districts on Tuesday. In addition, ten disaster response teams have been deployed in the affected districts.

The cyclone will make a landfall in the noon, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the IMD, when the cyclone approaches Bapatla district, it is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm with a speed of 10 kmph. A cyclone storm alert in eight districts—Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Kakinada.

The cyclone is expected to gradually strengthen and move almost directly northward, near the coast of south Andhra Pradesh according to IMD. “It is expected to cross the coast of South Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla, during the forenoon of December 5th as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph,” IMD stated in a press release.

The authorities said that the storm is predicted to continue until December 7 before developing into a deep depression and returning to normal. Meanwhile a red alert has been issued in districts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

In view of this, the state government has declared that immediate action is being taken to ensure the safety of the citizens, and public holidays have been declared for public institutions in these districts.

In the review meeting, CM Jagan said that he would personally visit the affected districts to oversee the relief efforts. He also announced Rs 1 crore for each collectorate and while Rs 2 crores has been allocated for Tirupati collectorate. The CM told the officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for families and Rs 1000 to individuals whose houses have been inundated. In addition 25 kg of rice, pulses, palm oil, onions and potatoes would be distributed to the affected.

The government will also provide Rs 10,000 as compensation to the thatched houses/huts that were destroyed in the floods. Additional funds will be provided if required on a war-footing basis. The officers told the Chief Minister that about 6.5 lakh tons of harvest has been moved to safe storage locations.

On Monday, districts adjoining Tamil Nadu experienced significant rainfall as a result of a cyclone that was moving towards the state. Tirupati and Nellore received the highest rainfall of 200 mm of heavy rainfall on December 4.