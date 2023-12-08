Cyclone Michaung: Andhra CM Jagan conducts aerial survey of Tirupati

Following the recent cyclonic storm, Michaung, that hit Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, December 8 conducted an aerial survey of the affected villages in Tirupati district to determine the extent of damage. He instructed the authorities to facilitate the disbursement of Rs 2,500 to each affected family on a war footing basis.

According to officials, the damage has been most severe in eight districts: Konaseema, West Godavari, Kakinada, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasham, Nellore, and Tirupati. Cyclone Michaung affected nearly 4 lakh people in 308 villages in these districts. Over 16,000 people were shifted to 236 relief camps until December 6. The officials said that although power was disrupted in more than 3,000 villages, it has been restored in a majority of the villages.

On December 4 the government passed an order permitting District Collectors to provide a relief amount of Rs 1,000 per person or Rs 2,500 per family for those affected by the cyclone. Another Government Order was passed to distribute rations, including 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of palm oil, and 1 kg each of onions and potatoes.

After completing the aerial survey, CM Jagan interacted with the residents at Bali Reddy Palli village and urged them to report problems to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for swift action by calling 1902. In addition, the CM sanctioned Rs 62 crore for restoration of roads and construction of bridges in Tirupati.