Cyclone Ditwah: IMD predicts rains in coastal Andhra Pradesh

Many parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected to witness light to moderate rains on December 1, with heavy rains at isolated places likely at Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla,Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari and BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the west central Bay of Bengal along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast till December 2.

A yellow warning is in place for December 1, with moderate rainfall likely to occur at a few places over Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalle and Kakinada districts.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha on Sunday, November 30, reviewed the situation in four districts of the state in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah in the Bay of Bengal.

She reviewed the situation with the district Collectors of Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Chittoor and Annamayya districts through a video conference from the RTGS centre at the state Secretariat.

The minister directed officials to be more alert for the next two days. She asked them to alert people at the field level from time to time.

The Home Minister asked the Collectors to take steps to immediately remove broken tree branches and fallen hoardings that affect normal life. She wanted them to appoint officials to prevent unwanted incidents.

If there is a power outage, it should be restored immediately, she added.

The Collectors informed her that they have taken all necessary steps. They said arrangements have been made to shift people to relief camps if necessary.

RTGS Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar, State Disaster Management Authority MD Prakhar Jain, and senior officials participated in the video conference.

With IANS inputs