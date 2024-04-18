‘Could not find him at police station’: Family of man arrested for attacking Jagan

Residents of Vaddera Colony alleged that they were being falsely implicated in the case. They staged a protest near the Police Commissioner’s office but were pacified by the police.Families of the daily wage workers picked up by police have demanded their immediate release. The special teams constituted to probe the case, picked up some suspects and are investigating the role of six of them. The police collected video recordings from various individuals who took part in the roadshow on Saturday along with the CCTV footage.

It was initially suspected that the attacker might have used a sling or an air gun, but police believe the stone was thrown at a high speed. The attacker is suspected to have hurled a piece of tile that is used on pavements. Vijayawada police on April 14 registered an attempt to murder case in this regard.

A case under the Indian Penal Code's Section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered at AS Nagar Police Station on a complaint by MLA Srinivasa Rao. Police are still probing the motive behind the attack. The incident has triggered a war of words between the ruling and opposition parties. The YSRCP blamed TDP for the attack while the latter termed the incident a ‘drama’ to gain sympathy. Simultaneous elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled on May 13.