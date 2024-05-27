Cordon and search operation in Andhra ahead of vote counting

A cordon-and-search operation was carried out across sub-divisions of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Sunday, May 26 ahead of the general election counting in the state. The state had voted in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly polls on May 13.

Cordon and search operation is a controversial military exercise which was first used by the Indian security forces in the early 1990s in the Kashmir Valley. After a pause, it was re-started in 2017. The military uses different kinds of cordon operations — like cordon and knock, or kick, or search. This exercise is termed as an human rights violation by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The district police officers, personnel, and specialised forces commenced cordon-and-search operations at 5 am in Chittoor, Palamaneru, Kuppam, and Nagari sub-divisions. Officials confiscated four two-wheelers and 50 two-wheelers following the operation. Police also found 200 litres of illicit distilled arrack in Karidimadugu hill area during the cordon and search.

The neighbouring state of Telangana implemented this controversial exercise under the previous BRS government in 2014, and Andhra Pradesh was quick to emulate it. Under this exercise, police teams block a residential area, usually a slum, and check the identities of the residents – their Aadhaar card, vehicle registration etc. Activists have condemned such an action for invasion of privacy, which targets the marginalised communities.

“This is aimed at upholding law and order and combating the anti-social elements. Cordon and search operations are being carried out in problematic villages to prevent illegal activities and anti-social forces. These operations will persist in suspicious areas until the conclusion of the election counting. Strict legal actions will be taken against any violations of the Election Commission’s orders,” Chittoor Superintendent of Police Manikantha Chandolu said, adding that the measures were being taken to prevent any untoward incidents during the upcoming election counting on June 4 and thereafter.

The SP also said that stringent measures will be enforced against any individuals engaging in hate speech or instigating confrontations during this period. The SP directed police officers to seize any fireworks, petrol, or diesel-filled bottles and cans during the cordon and search, identify the sources, and file appropriate cases against those responsible for it.