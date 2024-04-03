Congress names candidates for 5 Lok Sabha, 114 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

JD Seelam, who was the Union Minister of State for Finance between 2013 and 2014 in the Manmohan Singh-led government, will contest from Bapatla, a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes.

The Congress also announced the names of 114 candidates for the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress has been without an MLA or MP in Andhra Pradesh for the last 10 years. The party was wiped out in 2014 due to the public anger over the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh to create the Telangana state. There was no change in its fortunes in 2019, as the party once again drew a blank in simultaneous polls.

In January, the Congress appointed Sharmila Reddy, the sister of Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the President of the party’s state unit.

Sharmila, who is the daughter of united Andhra Pradesh’s former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, has been entrusted with the task of reviving the party in the state.

She will be making her electoral debut from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, which the YSR family has been representing without a break since 1989.