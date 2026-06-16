BJP leader files complaint against actor Prakash Raj over months-old video

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A criminal complaint has been filed in a court in Tirupati against actor Prakash Raj for his remarks about Hindu deities and the Ramayana.

G Bhanuprakash Reddy, BJP leader and a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board, filed the complaint in the court of the IV-Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class on Monday, June 15, alleging that the actor made “inflammatory” statements during the Kerala Literature Festival and at other public forums.

Bhanuprakash stated that on April 17, he came across a video of the actor on social media, in which he made “derogatory," "inflammatory," and "malicious statements” regarding Rama, Lakshmana, and the Ramayana. He claimed that these statements caused hurt and outrage among the Hindu community.

The complainant alleged that Prakash Raj insulted religious feelings, which is an offence against public tranquillity, religious harmony, and the community’s beliefs.

He further claimed that Prakash Raj’s statements attracted Section 299 (deliberate malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, etc. acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The complainant requested the court to examine the complaint, take cognisance of the offences, and summon and punish Prakash Raj in accordance with the law.