CM Naidu invites startup venture capitalists in Singapore to partner with Andhra

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday interacted with startup venture capitalists in Singapore and invited them to be part of state's growth story.

Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a two-day visit to Singapore, addressed a Round Table meeting with startup founders and venture capitalists, highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s vision for innovation, entrepreneurship, and global investment partnerships.

The Chief Minister said it was a pleasure to meet and interact with startup venture capitalists in Singapore.

“Venture capital plays a critical role in transforming ideas into scalable enterprises, supporting innovation, risk-taking and the creation of future industries. With our enterprising population, initiatives such as One Family One Entrepreneur, and an unmatched commitment to Speed of Doing Business, Andhra Pradesh offers a strong foundation for innovation-led growth,” the Chief Minister posted on ‘X’.

“We have also established institutions such as the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub to nurture startups and create opportunities in emerging sectors. I invited the community to partner with us, back breakthrough innovations and be part of Andhra Pradesh's growth story,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister met the High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Dr Shilpak Ambule.

The Chief Minister said they discussed opportunities to deepen Singapore's partnership with Andhra Pradesh across investment, technology, advanced manufacturing, robotics, medical devices, education and innovation.

“I also highlighted Andhra Pradesh's progress in natural farming, our world-class agricultural and horticultural exports, and emerging opportunities in aviation MRO and shipbuilding,” said Naidu.

The Chief Minister, who arrived in Singapore on Sunday evening, was accorded a warm welcome by Telugu people. He thanked them for giving him and his team a grand welcome.

He is visiting Singapore to attract investments and review collaborations related to the development of Amaravati and other key infrastructure projects.

CM Naidu will meet Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and industrialists and discuss various areas of cooperation.

He will also participate in and address the World Cities Summit.

Chief Minister Naidu will attend a roadshow organised by the Confederation of India Industry (CII) and meet with industrialists on Tuesday evening.