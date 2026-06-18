CM Chandrababu Naidu orders probe into disappearance of Vijayawada youth

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday ordered probe by a senior IPS officer into the disappearance of a youth and the allegations by his family that he was tortured to death in the police lockup in Vijayawada.

Gade Sai Krishna disappeared more than a month ago after police picked up him in connection with a case and his mother suspect that he might have been killed in police custody.

The Chief Minister directed Director General of Police Harish Gupta to conduct a high-level and thorough investigation.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday held a review meeting with senior police officials at the Secretariat regarding the incident. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also attended the meeting. The Chief Minister met with the senior police officials immediately after returning to the Secretariat from his Singapore tour. Senior police officials, including DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, briefed CM Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan on the details of the incident.

The Chief Minister ordered suspension of Krishnalanka Circle Inspector Nagaraju, who is facing allegations.

He directed that the matter be investigated by a senior IPS officer and insisted on an impartial inquiry. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan urged that strict action be taken against those responsible.

Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, Intelligence Chief Mahesh Chandra Laddha, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu, and others attended the meeting.

The DGP informed Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister that Circle Inspector Nagaraju has already been transferred to the Vacant Reserve (VR).

Sai Krishna, who had prior criminal cases pending against him, was reportedly picked up by police on May 9 in connection with an ongoing investigation. The youth, aged around 25, did not return home.

Sai Krishna's mother, Vijayalakshmi, filed a habeas corpus petition before the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking her son to be produced before the court.

The High Court directed the police to trace Sai Krishna and produce him before the bench at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, former minister and YSR Congress Party Krishna District President Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe or an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the death of Sai Krishna, stating that if the police can pick up a person, kill him and ensure even the body is unavailable, the very purpose of the rule of law and the judicial system stands undermined.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, he said the incident reflects the complete collapse of law and order under the coalition government.

Perni Nani said branding Sai Krishna as a rowdy-sheeter or citing criminal cases cannot justify his death at the hands of the police. If a person commits an offence, courts are empowered to decide guilt and impose punishment, not the police, he asserted. He questioned why due legal procedure was bypassed and demanded an independent investigation to establish the truth.