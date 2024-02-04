'Clicked mouse button 124 times for people, click two buttons to vote for YSRCP': Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Saturday, February 3, said he clicked the mouse button 124 times to disburse Rs 2.55 lakh crore under welfare schemes during the last five years and appealed to people to click two buttons in the upcoming elections for him to ensure that these schemes continue. Addressing a mammoth public meeting at Denduluru in East Godavari district, he urged people to vote for YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the ensuing elections to state Assembly and Lok Sabha.

He stated that he had clicked the button 124 times to disburse a whopping Rs 2,55,000 crore through DBT for welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries with transparency in the last 57 months and called upon the cadre to advise people to press two buttons for the YSRCP, one for the Assembly and the other for the Lok Sabha in the ensuing elections.

Claiming that YSRCP took birth from the sweat and aspirations of people, he said its clean sweep only will ensure the continuity of the slew of welfare schemes. "Our target is to get a clear mandate for 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the next elections. A vote for the TDP and Jana Sena will only result in revoking of all welfare schemes,” he said.