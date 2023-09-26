CID names Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh as accused in Amaravati Ring Road case

After arresting Telugu Desam Party leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the state’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) seems all set to arrest Naidu's son Nara Lokesh. The CID has named former former minister Nara Lokesh as an accused in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case.

The CID has already named Naidu as an accused in the case and filed a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant petition against him in the same court.

Naidu, who is already in judicial custody in Skill Development scam, has approached the high court for anticipatory bail. The same is likely to come up for hearing later in the day.

