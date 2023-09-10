CID calls Chandrababu Naidu ‘chief architect’ of AP skill dev corp scam

The Andhra Pradesh CID has alleged that former Chief Minister, present Leader of Opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu is the “chief architect and conspirator of the offence” in the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam case, in its remand report submitted to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Vijayawada on Sunday, September 10. However, Naidu is arraigned as A37 (the 37th accused person) in the case. Naidu was arrested by the CID in the early hours of Saturday for his alleged involvement in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) scam, which allegedly took place between 2014 and 2018 when the TDP was in power. After hearing arguments for over six hours on Sunday, the court remanded Naidu to 14-day judicial custody.

According to the CID’s remand report, Naidu was the “principal architect” of the APSDC scheme and was involved in misappropriation of funds, framing incorrect documents, using forged documents, causing disappearance of evidence, abetment, as well as abusing his position as a public servant. The CID alleged that Chandrababu Naidu, his family and the TDP were the end beneficiaries of misappropriated funds worth around Rs 279 crore that were diverted to shell companies.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police of the CID’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) M Dhanunjayudu had asked the court to grant 15 days judicial custody for Naidu. He stated that in order to verify the vast amount of documents from shell companies, including bank accounts, it was necessary to look at additional official witnesses and ascertain the specifics of Naidu’s other transactions. He added that custodial examination was necessary to track the fraud amounting to at least Rs 279 crore through shell companies, prevent evidence from being lost or tampered with, or witnesses being threatened.

Naidu’s alleged role in the scam

On March 11, 2015, Chandrababu Naidu, who was the then Chief Minister, had stated in the AP Assembly that Design Tech and Siemens, two technology partners, were willing to contribute about 90% of the APSDC project cost, or roughly Rs 2,500 crore. The project involved the establishment of six skill development clusters in AP at a cost of Rs 546.84 crore for each cluster, to train youth with employable skills. While 90% of the grant money was expected to come from Design Tech and Siemens, 10% would come from the government over a two-year period, based on the progress of the project.