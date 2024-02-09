Charge sheet filed against Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati inner ring road case

The Inner Ring Road was designed in a manner as to pass just adjacent to the land bank of the Lingamanenis, Heritage Foods and the educational institutions’ campuses belonging to the family members of Narayana.

According to the CID, Narayana financed and purchased about 58 acres of land in the names of his relatives and, in conspiracy with Naidu, the Seed Capital Area was designed just adjacent to these lands. They gave a commitment to spend Rs 5,500 crore from the public exchequer and to make it as the area to be developed first, before any other area in the capital city area.

As a quid pro quo for the windfall gains in the value appreciation of the land bank of about 340 acres, received by the Lingamanenis, they allegedly gifted a house for the use of Chandrababu Naidu and his family members, as a rent-free accommodation.

The ACB court had earlier issued ad-interim attachment orders on this house. The investigating agency alleged that Heritage Foods, a family company of Naidu, had purchased about 14 acres of land adjacent to the land bank of the Lingamanenis.

The Inner Ring Road was designed to pass by these lands, with the need for a very minimal acquisition of land. It caused rapid appreciation in the value of the lands.