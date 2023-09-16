Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest: Political consultancy I-PAC amplifies YSRCP version

The arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu has dominated headlines in Andhra Pradesh for a week. As both TDP and its arch-rival YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) bombard the media with their narratives surrounding the arrest, the political strategists managing them have taken charge of the communication. While the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is working with YSRCP, another consultancy called Showtime is doing the work for TDP. I-PAC has been consistently providing information and background to journalists in an attempt to manage the narrative on the ruling party’s side.

In the past, political consultancies have done media management on political arrests – but these were over smaller issues like Udhayanidhi Stalin’s arrest (for holding a public event during the pandemic) in the run-up to Tamil Nadu election campaign, arrests of leaders in Tripura and West Bengal. Those at I-PAC agree that this may be the first time that the news around a major political event like the arrest of a former Chief Minister is being handled by a major political consultancy firm.

Having been in power for far longer than the YSRCP, the TDP and Naidu are considered to be more media-savvy and ‘friendly’ among political parties in the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. However, this time around, from the moment Naidu was arrested in the ‘Skill Development’ scam on September 10, I-PAC has been tactfully pushing out information on almost every development, ensuring that the YSRCP’s narrative or side of the story gets more space in the media. The media forwards include nuggets of the case, political developments, reactions from politicians and investigating officers, and even updates from the court. With many former journalists employed with I-PAC, it is no surprise that most of these messages come with multiple headline options and synopsis. The goal is to ensure there is structured messaging.

An I-PAC functionary, who did not want to be named, said that they are making sure that efficient channels are available to disseminate information. “Whatever the party line is, whatever statements are being made by leaders, we are disseminating them. The party has many wings like the online and ground wings. We are also streamlining the process to bring all arms of the party together,” he said. The I-PAC functionary maintains that the party takes a call on the narrative, and they merely do the job of putting it together and distributing it.

However, the information that the I-PAC streamlines is not just the YSRCP line on the issue. “We also amplify what CID officers, lawyers etc. are saying. Naidu’s remand report being accepted by the court was a big victory and it was ensured that it was conveyed to the public and media,” he says.

Hours after Naidu’s arrest on September 10, he was named as one of the accused in the Rs 371 crore scam. He was sent to the Rajahmundry jail after an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody. Right from his arrest to his being sent to jail, I-PAC was quick to send ‘important points’ or ‘highlights’ and even documents in the case on the issue.

An ex-IPAC member said that the TDP earlier was ahead in terms of communication with the media. “When I joined, there was no structure at all about communication and reporters from Hyderabad told me it was difficult to get information from the YSRCP. We saw loopholes and with experience, we streamlined things,” he explained.

An independent political consultant, who did not want to be quoted, said YSRCP had built a strong presence on social media in the last few years. “If there's structured messaging coming then it's definitely an added advantage to the YSRCP. But I don't think that the YSRCP has a benefit in terms of media perception only due to I-PAC,” he said.

The TDP too, is working with another consultancy. Showtime, a political consultancy started by an ex-I-PAC member Robin Sharma, has been working for Naidu. “All the newspapers took the AP CID’s version verbatim. We did not have much information on the case initially to counter it. When the volunteer system was introduced by Jagan, we suspected that the state government’s data was going to I-PAC. It is clear that information from YSRCP is being processed by I-PAC and that is why they are able to work this effectively. Other than information, this kind of work also has something to do with the amount of money a political party can give to a consulting firm,” a senior TDP leader told TNM.

Professor E Venkatesu from the University of Hyderabad’s Political Science department said that while veteran politicians like Naidu have always been effective in managing the media, the presence of firms like I-PAC makes the process of sending out information quicker. “Naidu is a political mastermind even as a Leader of Opposition when it comes to the media. Today communicating and sending out information is instant, so strategy managers like I-PAC can work well,” he added.