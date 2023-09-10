Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest: Arguments continue in Vijayawada ACB court

Arguments continued in the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada on Sunday, September 10, over the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development Corporation scam case. The arguments which began around 6 am were continuing for more than six hours. While the prosecution sought 15-day judicial custody of Naidu, the TDP leader’s counsel opposed the same.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) produced Naidu before the court nearly 24 hours after taking him into custody. The TDP chief himself made submissions before the judge. He called his arrest illegal and an act of political vendetta by the YSR Congress Party government.

Naidu alleged that there is no rule of law in the state as the government is violating the fundamental rights of the citizens. The former CM also submitted to the court that the funds for skill development projects were provided in the state budget for 2015-16 and argued that the Budget passed by the Assembly can’t be called a criminal act.

Appearing on behalf of Naidu, senior Supreme Court lawyer Sidharth Luthra argued that the CID did not take permission from the Governor before arresting the leader of the opposition.