Chandrababu Naidu walks out of jail on interim bail after 50 days

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu walked out of the Rajahmundry prison after 50 days after the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him interim bail in the skill development case on Tuesday, October 31. The court has granted him four weeks bail on medical grounds. However, Naidu has been restricted from participating in political rallies or giving interviews related to the skill development scam case.

Speaking to the media outside the jail, Naidu said, "When I was facing challenges, you all showed solidarity for 52 days, not only in the Telugu states but even abroad. You prayed for me. I will never forget the affection you showed. I will not forget that you came on to the roads recognising the kind of work I did in the past 45 years."

Naidu’s son and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, grandson Devansh and brother-in-law Nandamuri Balakrishna met him outside the prison after he walked out on bail. Several supporters, and leaders including Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi, and TDP chief in Andhra Pradesh K Atchannaidu, gathered at Rajahmundry jail premises to welcome their party chief.

Naidu, who is the leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, was shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail after the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada sent him to 14-day judicial custody on September 11. The CID arrested Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case, which allegedly happened when he was the chief minister. According to the CID, public funds worth Rs 371 crore were released to set up skill development centres in the state, of which around Rs 241 crore were diverted to shell companies through private firms contracted to carry out the project. It alleged that Naidu and TDP were the ultimate beneficiaries of the siphoned funds.

During his remand in jail, Naidu alleged that his safety had been compromised and that certain left-wing extremists were attempting to assassinate him in jail and sought Z+ security.