Chandrababu Naidu urges farmers to overcome challenges posed by El Nino

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called upon farmers to overcome the challenges posed by El Nino, a phenomenon which disrupts normal rainfall.

The Chief Minister greeted farmers on the occasion of Eruvaka Pournami, which marks the beginning of the new farming season. Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu also urged the farmers to face the El Nino phenomenon with courage.

In a message, the Chief Minister noted that on Jyeshtha Shuddha Pournami, farmers perform the Eruvaka ritual, worshipping the land and livestock, and attuning themselves with nature.

“I pray that the homes of farmers be filled with the light of bountiful harvests. We, born on the soil that reveres nature, uphold those traditions. Let us nurture crops through natural farming, safeguarding our land and our health from toxicity,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the coalition government will always take proactive steps to strengthen the agricultural sector. As part of this, under Annadatha Sukhibhava, the government credited PM Kisan funds and stood by them as support.

“I hope that farmers overcome the challenges arising due to El Nino and international conditions. I aspire that farmers, by following government guidelines and advice, cultivate and reap success through farming,” Chandrababu Naidu added.

Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu visited Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada to pray for the prosperity of the state's farming community. Special prayers were offered for an abundant crop and for farmers to achieve high yields and profits.

The Minister stated that fertilizers and seeds required for the Kharif season are available in ample quantities. He clarified that farmers need not worry about their availability.

Minister Atchannaidu affirmed that the government would provide all necessary support and assistance to farmers. The Minister revealed that the government has completed all arrangements for Kharif cultivation.

Minister Atchannaidu emphasized that farmer welfare is the government's primary objective and called for facing the El Nino phenomenon with courage.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also greeted farmers on Eruvaka Purnami. He noted that Eruvaka Purnami is an agricultural festival that celebrates the bond between humanity and nature, while honoring Mother Earth and livestock.

It is customary for farmers to pay obeisance to Mother Earth and inaugurate the new farming season with great enthusiasm on the full moon day of the Jyeshtha month. On this occasion, I extend my best wishes to the entire farming community and pray to the Almighty for timely and abundant rains, so that farmers' households may overflow with bountiful harvests and prosperity,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan stated that the coalition government is committed to the welfare of farmers and the development of the agricultural sector. “We have already demonstrated our commitment by depositing the first installment of 'PM Kisan-Annadatha Sukhibhava' funds directly into farmers' accounts. We are also formulating plans to ensure that the upcoming 'VB G-Ram G' works benefit the farming community,” he said.