Chandrababu Naidu targets DMK, Cong over women's quota; seeks apology during TN campaign

Campaigning for the AIADMK-led NDA ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections intensified on Monday, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public meeting in Coimbatore and targeting key opposition parties over the issue of women’s reservation.

Positioning the women's quota as a defining electoral issue, the Andhra Pradesh CM urged voters to hold parties accountable for their stand on the legislation.

He said the debate over reservation for women in legislatures should be at the centre of political discourse, calling it a crucial step towards inclusive governance.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the proposal to provide 33 per cent reservation for women, CM Naidu described the move as a transformative reform. He argued that the initiative reflected a strong commitment to women’s empowerment and political participation.

At the same time, he accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Indian National Congress of opposing progressive reforms, alleging that their stance on the women’s reservation Bill amounted to a disservice to women across the country.

CM Naidu alleged that several opposition parties, including the Congress and the DMK, had historically resisted key reforms and were continuing that trend by opposing the women's quota legislation.

“What Modi Ji has done for women -- 33 per cent reservation -- is a landmark step. But Congress, DMK and some other parties have done injustice to women by opposing it,” he said.

Referring to recent developments in Parliament, the Andhra Pradesh CM claimed that the opposition bloc had voted against the amendment related to the Women’s Reservation Act, and asserted that such a stance amounted to a betrayal of women's empowerment.

"They must now go before women and apologise. This is not just politics — this is about the future of women in India," he added.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief also took aim at the M.K. Stalin-led DMK government, accusing it of lacking vision and failing to effectively utilise the support extended by the Centre.

He argued that Tamil Nadu had missed several opportunities for development due to what he described as poor governance and political rigidity.

The Andhra Pradesh CM urged voters in Tamil Nadu to reject parties that oppose reform-oriented policies and instead support the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming polls. He framed the election as a choice between progressive governance and regressive politics.

Chandrababu Naidu is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu as part of an intensive campaign for the NDA alliance, which is seeking to unseat the ruling DMK in the April 23 Assembly elections.