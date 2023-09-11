Chandrababu Naidu shifted to Rajahmundry central jail, court allows special amenities

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail in the wee hours of Monday, September 11, after a court in Vijayawada sent him to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam case. On the direction of the Vijayawada ACB Court, Naidu has been allotted a special room. The court has also directed the jail authorities to allow home-cooked food and medicines.

Amid tight security, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) brought the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo to Rajahmundry from Vijayawada by road. The convoy reached the jail around 1.15 a.m. Police had made elaborate security arrangements around the prison.

Naidu's son Nara Lokesh was allowed inside the jail and after completing the paperwork, he left the jail. NSG commandos guarding Naidu were not allowed inside the jail.

The convoy of police vehicles left Vijayawada Court Complex after 10 pm. Police did not allow any other vehicle to follow the convoy. There was tight security to prevent any protest along the 200-km route.

TDP workers had staged protests at several places on Saturday when the 73-year-old leader was being brought to Vijayawada from Nandyal, where he was arrested by the CID early Saturday.