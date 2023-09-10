Chandrababu Naidu remanded to 14-day judicial custody in skill development scam case

After hearing the arguments over the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case for over six hours, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody, till September 23. He is now expected to be moved to the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

The arguments which began around 6 am on Sunday, September 10, continued for more than six hours. While the prosecution sought 15-day judicial custody of Naidu, the TDP leader’s counsel opposed the same.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) produced Naidu before the court nearly 24 hours after taking him into custody. The TDP chief himself made submissions before the judge. He called his arrest illegal and an act of political vendetta by the YSR Congress Party government.

The CID has arrested Naidu in the Rs 371 crore Skill Development Corporation scam, which allegedly took place between 2014 and 2018 when he was the chief minister. According to the CID, public funds were released and diverted to shell companies. It alleged that Naidu and TDP were the ultimate beneficiaries.

Naidu alleged in the court on Sunday that there is no rule of law in the state as the government is violating the fundamental rights of the citizens. The former CM also submitted to the court that the funds for skill development projects were provided in the state budget for 2015-16 and argued that the Budget passed by the Assembly can’t be called a criminal act.