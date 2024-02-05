Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan hold talks on seat-sharing

However, Pawan Kalyan reportedly told a meeting of Jana Sena leaders that there will be issues in alliance but they were determined to overcome them to get rid of YSR Congress Party government. Both the leaders are understood to have discussed the joint manifesto and the issues to be raised during the election campaign.

The Jana Sena is looking for a good chunk of seats in undivided Godavari and Krishna districts as the party is believed to have a strong presence there. On January 26, Pawan Kalyan announced that Jana Sena will contest Razole and Rajanagaram Assembly seats. His action came after the TDP announced candidates for Mandapeta and Araku seats.

The actor politician found fault with the TDP for unilaterally announcing candidates for two seats even before the seat-sharing agreement and remarked that the TDP violated the principles of alliance. He hinted that his Jana Sena will contest one-third of the seats as part of the alliance.