Chandrababu Naidu meets HM Amit Shah, discusses Andhra projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday and held discussions on the progress of various key projects currently underway in the state.

During the meeting, CM Naidu highlighted the highly positive investor response received at the CII Partnership Summit 2025 held in Visakhapatnam, where leading Indian and global companies expressed strong interest in investing across sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, logistics, energy and services.

He noted that Andhra Pradesh’s proactive policies, transparent governance and development-focused roadmap have significantly strengthened investor confidence.

The Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister also discussed prevailing political developments in Andhra Pradesh, reviewing recent events, political dynamics and emerging issues in the state.

After the meeting with Amit Shah, CM Naidu attended the CREDAI National Conclave, where he interacted with real estate leaders and showcased the state’s urban development vision and investment opportunities.

According to an official release here, CM Naidu also met Union Roadways Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested the Centre to strengthen national highway connectivity to the state’s capital region, Amaravati, by linking it with major cities across the country.

The Chief Minister appreciated Minister Gadkari’s sustained efforts in expanding and modernising India’s national highway network, noting that road connectivity has become a key driver of regional development and economic progress.

CM Naidu explained that Amaravati, emerging as a greenfield capital city, requires direct and indirect integration with the national highway grid to support long-term growth, mobility, logistics efficiency, and inter-city access. He requested the Union Minister to prioritise these linkages to accelerate Amaravati’s development.

A major point of discussion was the 6-lane iconic cable-stayed bridge proposed by the CM across the Krishna River at Muktyala–Mulapadu. CM Naidu urged the Centre to take up the construction of this bridge through the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

CM further explained that the iconic 6-lane bridge would connect Amaravati to three crucial national highways, offering seamless links to the Vijayawada–Hyderabad corridor, the Chennai–Kolkata highway, and the coastal road corridor. The bridge would also integrate Amaravati with the proposed Hyderabad–Amaravati greenfield expressway, enabling high-speed access between the two major cities.

The Chief Minister said these improved connections would significantly reduce travel time for citizens, enhance logistics movement, and transform Amaravati into a mobility hub and a strategic logistics node within the national highway network.

Terming the 6-lane iconic bridge a critical infrastructure project for the Andhra Pradesh capital, CM Naidu requested the Union Minister to extend full central support for its execution.