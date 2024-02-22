Chandrababu Naidu condemns attacks on media in Andhra Pradesh

Strongly condemning 'consistent attacks' on the media, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday, February 21, demanded stringent action against those involved. In a letter to the Director General of Police, he demanded action against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for making "false statements to provoke hatred and enmity among groups only with the sole aim of instigating violence".

"Ever since the YSRCP [YSR Congress Party] came to power there have been consistent state-sponsored attacks on the freedom of the Press, on media houses, journalists and photographers," he said.

The former Chief Minister said that the GO 2430 issued in October 2019 is aimed at suppressing voices, which resulted in murders, physical, and verbal attacks on journalists across the state. This government order granted permission to the Special Commissioner of Information and Public Relations, and Departmental Secretaries to file complaints and issue rejoinders against editors and publishers of newspapers and news channels, pertaining to defamatory news items.