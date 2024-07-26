Chandrababu Naidu compares Jagan Reddy to Pablo Escobar

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched a scathing attack on his predecessor Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, comparing him to late Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Speaking in the state Assembly while releasing a White Paper on law and order, Naidu said in his 40-year political career, he has not seen a politician like Jagan Reddy as he went on to compare him with Escobar.

Naidu’s attack came a day after a protest by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader in Delhi over what he called deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh, and the attacks on YSRCP leaders and cadres after the formation of the TDP-led coalition government in the state.

"Pablo Escobar was a Colombian drug lord... he was a narco-terrorist. He turned politician and then launched his cartel to sell drugs. He earned $30 billion at that time, which is now worth $90 billion,” Naidu said.

The Chief Minister added that Escobar was arrested in 1976 and in 1980, he became the richest drug lord in the world.

“One can become rich by selling drugs as well," he said.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy aimed to become richer than Tata and Ambani. That’s why I always say few have needs, few have greed and few have mania and these maniacs can do anything,” he said.

Naidu also spoke in detail about the life of Escobar, who became an MP 1982. He mentioned that Escobar resorted to retaliatory attacks when he was barred from politics. The drug lord was killed by Colombian police in 1993.

“A series was also made on Escobar's life. I want people in the state to watch it,” he said.

TDP leaders have been claiming that Andhra Pradesh became the drug capital of the country during Jagan Reddy’s rule.