Chandrababu Naidu calls for revival of Indian joint family system

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday called for the revival of the traditional Indian joint family system.

Stating that the joint family system is one of the greatest strengths of India, he said grandparents and other family members helped shape children with values and emotional support.

The Chief Minister was speaking after administering polio drops to children as part of the Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme at his official residence here.

He interacted with children and their parents and enquired about their health, vaccination status and upbringing. He urged parents to ensure that children receive all government-recommended vaccinations on time to safeguard their health.

Officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department informed the Chief Minister that the State aims to administer polio drops to approximately 4.92 million children below the age of five during the three-day Pulse Polio campaign beginning Sunday.

During his interaction with families, the Chief Minister asked parents about the challenges of raising children, especially in households where both parents are working.

He stressed that childcare should not be considered the mother's responsibility solely and called upon fathers to actively participate in raising children.

"Fathers and other family members must share the responsibility of bringing up children. Parenting should never be left entirely to mothers," he said.

The Chief Minister observed that societal attitudes towards having children are changing and stressed that children should be viewed as a source of joy and strength rather than a burden.

Reiterating the State government's commitment to encourage larger families, Chandrababu Naidu said the government is creating awareness among people on the importance of having two or more children and promoting a family-friendly social environment.

Director of Secondary Health K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and officials from the National Health Mission (NHM) participated.

Meanwhile, Minister of Backward Classes Welfare, S. Savitha, stated that the government is implementing the Pulse Polio programme with great commitment, aiming to create a polio-free society in the state.

She launched the Pulse Polio programme in Vijayawada Central constituency by administering polio drops to children along with MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Savitha urged every parent to take responsibility for ensuring that their children under the age of five receive the polio drops.

She noted that, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and for the sake of a healthy future for the next generation, the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is conducting the Pulse Polio programme extensively across the state.