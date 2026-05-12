Chandrababu Naidu backs PM Modi’s appeal to save forex

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday strongly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation to save India's foreign exchange reserves and asked everyone to follow it like a mission.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit in Delhi, he said the current geopolitical situation is a reminder for the country to focus on self-reliance and resource conservation.

Referring to the national mission outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in Hyderabad, CM Chandrababu Naidu highlighted several key measures suggested to tackle emerging global challenges, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) here.

Resharing PM Modi’s appeal, he said the Prime Minister had called for postponing gold purchases, promoting energy conservation, encouraging the use of public transport, adopting a work-from-home culture, reducing fertiliser consumption, and moving towards natural farming.

CM Naidu stressed that these measures are essential in the present global scenario marked by fuel and energy crises caused by international conflicts.

He also pointed to rising problems related to LPG, petrol, and diesel prices, saying countries that are not directly involved in wars are still suffering the consequences. In this context, he said work-from-home has become a practical solution, as technology now allows people to work efficiently from anywhere.

Andhra Pradesh CM further advocated greater self-reliance in agriculture by reducing fertiliser usage and promoting natural farming, stating that it would benefit both foreign exchange reserves and public health.

Addressing industrialists, especially the giants of the business community present at the summit, CM Naidu appealed to them to treat these reforms and conservation measures as a national mission rather than solely the responsibility of the Prime Minister.

He expressed confidence that every crisis creates new opportunities and asserted that after overcoming the current global challenges, India would emerge stronger and become “unstoppable” on the global stage.

Recalling his tenure as Chief Minister in the late 1990s, CM Naidu said he had introduced power sector reforms between 1998 and 1999 and achieved significant results in electricity generation and supply. However, he noted that the reforms were politically costly and contributed to his electoral defeat in 2004, as people at the time did not fully accept the changes.

Emphasising energy security, Naidu urged industries to generate their own power within factory premises. He said every household, agricultural pump set, factory, and commercial complex should focus on power generation to reduce dependence on external energy sources.