Chandrababu Naidu arrested by Andhra CID in skill development case

In a significant political development, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department arrested former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on September 9, Saturday for his alleged involvement in the skill development scam. Naidu was issued the arrest notice while he was campaigning in Nandyal. The police tried to arrest Naidu around 3 am during the early hours of Saturday, September 9. A team of police officials led by Nandyal range DIG Raghurami Reddy and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrived at Naidu’s camp at RK Function Hall. However, a large number of cadres gathered protesting. The SPG guarding Naidu and the cadres insisted that the arrest cannot be done till 5.30 am as per rules.

A shocked Naidu alleged witch hunt by the Jagan-led government. “I want to tell the cadre and the public that I did nothing wrong. They came here at night with a purpose and created panic. Now they are saying that they will arrest me without any evidence. The FIR copy also does not elaborate my role. The government is trying to repress us with false cases,” he alleged.

Naidu was booked on charges of forgery, criminal breach of trust, under sections 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 488, 471, 409, 201 of the Indian Penal Code, and the prevention of corruption Act.

According to the YSRCP government, the multi-crore Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam panned out during the TDP regime where the government hastily paid 371 crore in five tranches over the course of just three months. The Andhra government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German company Siemens for the skill development programme, with the government offering to fund 10% of Rs 3,356 crores.

The Government Order stated that Siemens would establish six ‘centres of excellence for skill development in the state and only 10% of the total project cost would be covered by the state government, while the remaining 90% would be provided in the form of a grant-in-aid by Siemens and Design Tech.